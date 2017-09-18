Something stinks – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Giving, if anything, too much information, she said her husband had been laid low with diarrhoea by food poisoning and had been unable to rise from his bed for two weeks.
Mugabe had apparently felt so close to death that he had summoned Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, who is not only tipped to succeed him but is also apparently a trained doctor so he must have been useful with bedpans etc . . . (See: http://nehandaradio.com/2017/09/11/mugabe-diarrhoea-two-weeks-grace/.)
The Vigil doubts that our Marxist President will ever get over the Trots. He is set in his ways. But his flight to New York accompanied by an entourage of 70 stinks enough anyway, with every member of the delegation getting an allowance of $1,500 a day for their 10 day trip to the 5 day UN summit.
Most of the Mugabe family is going on the jaunt. But whether the President’s toddler grandson Simbanashe also qualifies for $1,500 a day to change his nappies is open to question.
Appropriately, the UN meeting is devoted to sustainable development of which Zimbabwe of course is a model. The world observes in wonder how Zimbabweans survive with no development whatsoever, sustainable or not, and everyone will listen open-mouthed as Mugabe defends North Korea against unprovoked US aggression (see: https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2017/09/08/president-take-bloated-entourage-un-summit/).
Of course, it is possible that they are open-mouthed because they are being sick at the hypocrisy of a geriatric who talks crap about Zimbabwe’s economy rebounding when it is clearly going down the loo.
While the Mugabe mafia milks millions of dollars in hard currency on their New York shopping spree, Zimbabwean companies are being driven out of business because of their inability to get foreign exchange to pay for essential imports. It seems as if the sh*t has hit the fan and the stench is overwhelming the country (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/09/foreign-suppliers-turn-screws-zim-companies/ and http://www.insiderzim.com/bad-news-for-zimbabwe-the-scary-side-of-the-zimbabwe-stock-exchange-bull-run/).
Other points
- Tickets for the boat party next Saturday are going fast. The departure time has been moved to 7 pm with boarding from 6.30 pm. For more information check ‘Events and Notices’ below.
- Right medicine in Uganda: Health Minister Sarah Opendi visited a free public hospital and passed herself off as a patient. She said was asked for a bribe of 5,000 shillings at reception to see a doctor. When she saw one he demanded 100,00 shillings to give her a test for Hepatitis B. The two were arrested,
- Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Isabell Gwatidzo, Babula Gwatiringa, Josephine Jombe, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Junior Madzimure, Ishmael Makina, Nyarai Masvosva, Thabani Mutambasere, Patricia Nyamunda and Michael Sirewu. Thanks to Josephine, Isabell and Bianca Mutasa for looking after the front table, to Nyarai, Patricia, Babula and Junior for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Ishmael, Fungayi, Thabani, Isabell, Jonathan, Babula, Junior, Michael and Lawrence Mbamarwo for putting up the banners. Thanks also to Charity Jere who brought us a beautiful cloth for the front table.
For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.
FOR THE RECORD: 32 signed the register.
EVENTS AND NOTICES:
- ROHR Fundraising boat trip for ZimPAP. Saturday 23rd September after the Vigil. Tickets £50 to include a four hour boat ride and food. Wear white. Boarding from 6.30 pm and the boat will depart at 7 pm. For tickets and information contact: Daizy 07708653640 and Heather 07716391800. Tickets are also available from the Vigil.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.
- Swaziland Vigil. Saturday 30th September from 10 am to 1 pm outside the Swaziland High Commission, 20 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6LB.
- Zimbabwe Action Forum meets regularly after the Vigil to discuss ways to help those back in Zimbabwe to fight oppression and achieve true democracy.
- Zimbabwe Yes We Can Movement holds meetings in London as the political face of ROHR and the Vigil.
- Zimbabwe Vigil Highlights 2016 can be viewed on this link: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/843-zimbabwe-vigil-highlights-2016. Links to previous years’ highlights are listed on 2016 Highlights page.
-
Facebook pages:ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/