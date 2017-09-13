13.9.2017 14:35
Time to drive Mugabe, Grace and anything that is Zanu PF Out!!!

Allow me to air my strong views in your paper. To say I am fed up with Mugabe, Grace and anything that is Zanu pf, is an understatement. What is happening in Zimbabwe is an outrage.

I am very angry, bitter, and have completely gone mad with Mugabe, Grace and anything that resembles Zanu pf. The actions of Robert Mugabe are completely wrong and undemocratic and dictatorial. Mugabe has now acquired a reputation as one of the world’s most brutal dictators.

I am so infuriated because, I blame his repressive regime for driving our country into poverty. Mugabe is one of the world’s great tyrants. The past 37 years Mugabe and Zanu has oppressed, hoodwinked, and subjected the entire country to torture. I say so because over the years Mugabe has subjected all Zimbabweans to hunger and hunger does not discriminate it tortures children, the young, the youth, the middle aged and the old people. Mugabe and Zanu pf has robbed us our innate rights, Freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom of assembly and above all the right to exercise our vote.  Mugabe has created a Police State in Zimbabwe which is an unwritten code of conduct for dictatorships eager to hang on to power. The liberation war was carried out because we wanted one man one vote and it is that fundamental right that Mugabe and his Zanu Pf thugs has now robed us. For how long are we going to continue being denied our rights?????

Mugabe and his Zanu pF cronies have stolen from Zimbabweans and looted our wealth so much so that even the government has failed to pay the civil servants. Grace goes on shopping spree and splashes on a $2milion dollar diamond ring. The simple question that we should ask as concerned Zimbabweans is, where did she get the money from???  Mugabe and Zanu pf has taken us for fools. If South Africans can confront Jacob Zuma about Inkandla surely as Zimbabweans we can also call our government to question.

Where has the African spirit (Ubuntu) gone when only a few are living luxurious lives, while our people are made to suffer? Mugabe, Grace and Zanu Pf are selfish, why are we even allowing them to run the elections which are rigged already. As we speak the results are in Tobaiwa Mudede’s office. Mugabe and Zanu Pf are taking us for fools. They have shown for the past 37 years that they will do every trick to win the elections, beat up the opposing and any descent, intimidate, murder, torture, rape, victimise and above all rig to win.

Mugabe and Zanu Pf have violated all the SADC charter, AU charter, UN charter EU charter Commonwealth to name only a few, so why are we keeping him in power after all he is illegitimate president because he has rigged and stolen the election since 2000. Mugabe is not supposed to be addressed as the President of Zimbabwe so as his loose morale wife, she is not the first lady of Zimbabwe and even if Mugabe had won elections she will not be first lady, because she does not have the qualities. I do not want to worst my time by mentioning her evil deeds I think they are well heralded.

Mugabe and his wife Grace are tyrants we consider are the worst of the worst. They are corrupt and engage in gross violations of basic civil, property, and political rights. They rule through violence and are subject to few, if any, constraints on their behaviour. As such, they have imposed significant costs on the Zimbabwean’s and have provide no benefits but pure misery to us.

So for us to completely respect them is out of question they have subjected us to mental and physical torture. We have been reduced to a nothing but suffering.  Girls as young as 9 years old are forced into prostitution, this should send a clear message to every Zimbabwean that we are being ruled by evil dictator who is heartless, he is spending over 2 million dollars per every trip to Singapore and god knows how many millions the obnoxious and loose moral Grace is spending per trip while we have our young girls trying to earn a living on our dangerous streets. This is a big signal to all Zimbabweans to drive Mugabe, Grace and anything to do with Zanu PF out of our government offices!!! Zimbabweans let us learn from the Arab springs, if Tunisians, Egyptians, Libyans, can do it surely we Zimbabweans are as capable as all of them., the Time to drive them out is now!!!!

Written by: ALICE MAJOLA a human rights activist!!

  • David Barber

    Alice, really heartfelt, and I feel desperately sorry for all Zimbabweans.

    I know it is awful to say to people who are suffering so much, but if Zimbabweans had gone about it in the right way, they would have got rid of Mugabe years ago.

    So it is no good blaming Mugabe, the bitter reality is that you need to blame your fellow citizens. Because history shows that generally the only way to remove a despot is by a mass citizen movement, like the Arab Spring you mentioned. Elections don’t work because, rigged or not, they just ignore them.

    Mass movements can be very fast, and one started now could remove him well before the election.

    • Patrick Guramatunhu

      True.

      • David Barber

        Thank you for that, Patrick. I am really worried that people underestimate the power of the monster ZANU PF Mugabe has created. Whatever one thinks of Tsvangirai/MDC, I wonder whether any political opposition would have fared any better against Mugabe at the time? Also, can SADC do anything in reality, given the friends Mugabe has among other Heads of State? Won’t he just ignore them?

        If a mass movement is the real answer, as history of dealing with dictatorships suggests, shouldn’t all activists be focusing totally on educating citizenry on the need to mobilise, instead of pushing for electoral reforms which is obviously a waste of time, or relying on an election that ZANU PF will
        probably just ignore anyway? Because I know the citizens don’t realise this.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    @ Alice Majola

    Excellent and well thought out article.

    We did get many, many chances to end the Zanu PF rule, the first best chance being the during the GNU when all Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends had to do was implement the many reforms already discussed and agreed in the 2008 Global Political Agreement of which SADC were the guarantor. SADC leaders tried to get MDC leaders to implement the reforms but were ignored.

    The second chance was SADC leaders tried to force the issue on reforms by advised MDC leaders not to contest the 2013 elections with no reforms in place.

    “If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done,” SADC leaders warned Tsvangirai and company at the Maputo summit in June 2013.

    Sadly, MDC leaders, once again, did not pay heed. SADC’s advice not to contest flawed election is even more valid today given they were proven right last time. If Zimbabweans show they disapprove the holding of elections with no reforms in place then SADC will refuse to recognize the election as free and fair. It is highly probable that SADC will do this but we need more Zimbabwe to boycott the process to be absolutely certain.

    This is our third chance to force the implementing of the reforms and we would be foolish to waste experimenting with MDC’s latest Winning In Rigged Elections (WIRE) strategies. What a truckload of nonsense. We want free, fair and credible elections and enjoy all our other freedoms and rights; no more messing around.