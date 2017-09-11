6:02 by Vigil Have your say: White farmers to return? – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Vice-President Mnangagwa is reported to have been discussing plans for a transitional government, including the MDC, to run Zimbabwe for five years after the impatiently awaited departure of Mugabe. Mnangagwa is said to be planning to compensate white farmers dispossessed by the land seizures and invite them to resume farming to revive the agricultural sector.