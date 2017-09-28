6:29 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Women in Zaka and Gutu engage Traditional leaders over BVR process abuse

Community Action Accountability Teams (CAATs), established by communities working with Heal Zimbabwe in Gutu and Zaka facilitated four community interface meetings with traditional leaders from 19-21 September 2017. The dialogue sessions came as some traditional leaders are being accused of harassing and intimidating community members around the Biometric Voter Registration process.