13:28 by Patson Dzamara Have your say: Zimbabwe’s opposition and the road ahead

The stage for a transition in Zimbabwe is set. Even exogenous factors are in sync with the transition agenda. However, just like a small virgin boy, the opposition seems too excited by the delusion of weilding power or the hope of weilding power someday to such an extend that just a mere glimpse of 'the curves of power' from a distance by the opposition has led to perrenial premature ejaculations.