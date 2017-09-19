ZimJustice needs more volunteer legal experts to assist in labour cases

The network, which was established in May 2016, has so far managed to assist numerous workers from a number of well-established companies and smaller companies. ZimJustice now plans to have volunteer legal specialists in all the major cities of the countries.
Legal specialists who volunteer for ZimJustice will be able to use their successes in their pro bono services with the network to promote their own personal careers.
ZimJustice is not an organisation, but simply a network of those with a similar cause, therefore those who are part of the network can still practise privately.
Please may all those intereste in offering their services to a worthy cause call Tendai Ruben Mbofana (Programmes Director) on +263782283975, or email zimjustice@gmail.com.