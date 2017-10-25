9:17 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Blocking of Gukurahundi Commemorations will not bring Healing and Reconciliation

Heal Zimbabwe expresses grave concern over the blocking of Gukurahundi commemorations in Matabeleland South at Bhalagwe mine shaft in Kezi on 21 October 2017. On the scheduled day, police detail barricaded the road that leads to the mine arguing that the commemorations were unsanctioned. Bhalagwe is a concentration camp in Kezi that houses mass graves of Gukurahundi victims.