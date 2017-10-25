Celebrating United Nations Day

We look forward to the full implementation of these recommendations for the improvement of the human rights situation in Zimbabwe.
2017 Message from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
“Our world faces many grave challenges.
Widening conflicts and inequality.
Extreme weather and deadly intolerance.
Security threats – including nuclear weapons.
We have the tools and wealth to overcome these challenges. All we need is the will.
The world’s problems transcend borders.
We have to transcend our differences to transform our future.
When we achieve human rights and human dignity for all people – they will build a peaceful, sustainable and just world.
On United Nations Day, let us, ‘We the Peoples’, make this vision a reality.
Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasibo. Gracias. Obrigado.”
Today is also World Development Information Day. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 to draw the attention of the world to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them. It was made to coincide with United Nations Day which was also the date of adoption, in 1970, of the International Development Strategy for the Second United Nations Development Decade.
