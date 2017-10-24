5:57 by OWN CORRESPONDENT Have your say: CiZC Applauds WHO for Reversing Mugabe’s Appointment

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition would like to applaud the World Health Organisation (WHO) through its Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for rescinding President Mugabe’s appointment as WHO, AFRICA Global Ambassador for Non-Communicable Diseases. Mugabe’s appointment was a mockery to Zimbabweans and Africa as a whole.