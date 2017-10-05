6:44 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Corruption Cases: Lest We Forget: Bad Leadership Examples for Accountability, Transparency and Integrity in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s post independence era is characterized by a political leadership that has consistently failed to provide the best examples for accountability, transparency and integrity. The leadership itself, has since the 1980s, engaged in acts of corruption and also condoned such acts on the part of their associates, relatives and friends. This has frustrated efforts towards building a corruption-free Zimbabwe.