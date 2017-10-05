5.10.2017 6:44
by Staff Reporter

Corruption Cases: Lest We Forget: Bad Leadership Examples for Accountability, Transparency and Integrity in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s post independence era is characterized by a political leadership that has consistently failed to provide the best examples for accountability, transparency and integrity. The leadership itself, has since the 1980s, engaged in acts of corruption and also condoned such acts on the part of their associates, relatives and friends. This has frustrated efforts towards building a corruption-free Zimbabwe.

This report depicts the involvement of the leadership, their associates, relatives and friends in corruption. Classic examples of corruption that tainted the Zimbabwean leadership include: the Diamond Scandals, the looting of the War Victims Compensation Fund, the VIP Housing Scam, the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO) Scandal, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) Scandal, the Kondozi Estate Looting, the Willowvale Scandal, the Fertiliser Scandal, the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (NOCZIM) Scandal, and the Harare Airport Extension Scandal to name but a few.

Read full report: actsa_corruption_cases_in zim_120913

Mugabe is grateful to South Africa
Journalist released after two-day detention

Post published in: Featured

Related