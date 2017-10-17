Heat Wave to hit zimbabwe

These near record-breaking high temperatures will be experienced throughout the whole country, with the low-lying areas such as the Zambezi and Limpopo valleys forecast to go as high as 43 degrees celcius.
The department strongly advises against extended exposure to direct sunlight. As such, the usual health-related protection measures should be maximised.
Avoid going out during the hottest part of the day between 11am to 3pm, avoid strenuous outdoor activity such as sport or gardening or do this during cooler times of the day, if you must go out, stay in the shade and wear a hat and loose-fitting cotton clothes.
If you are outside, take plenty of water with you, do not leave babies or children alone in a parked car with windows closed, take cool (not cold) showers or baths and splash yourself several times a day with cold water, especially your face and the back of your neck and for those with breathing problems, keep inhalers nearby.Featured