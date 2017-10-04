13:31 by Brenna Matendere Have your say: Housing boom set for Midlands

The Midlands province is set to have a major housing boom following the coming together of private land developers who have been authorized by Government to build about 56 000 houses for homeless low income earners. The developers have formed their association known as Midlands Land Developers (MLD). Low income earners and civil servants are the targeted beneficiaries of the scheme and will be offered flexible payment terms.