This year’s theme is “The Power of the Adolescent Girl: Vision for 2030.”
Veritas takes this opportunity to celebrate our taking of the Constitutional Court case to end child marriage.
We look forward to the full implementation of the judgement and the end of child marriage
so that young girls continue with their education and fully develop their potential.
Highlights from UNICEF’s message for the International Day of the Girl Child
- In times of crisis caused by disaster, conflict or the effects of climate change girls face particular risks, violations and vulnerabilities just because they are girls.
- Girls have an especially difficult time accessing life-saving resources, information and social networks.
- Girls are 2.5 times more likely to be out of school than boys in countries affected by conflict.
- Violence, including sexual violence, school-related gender-based violence and child marriage, is a health, human rights and protection issue that occurs at every stage of a conflict, and may become more acute in the wake of a disaster. The victims are usually women and adolescents, whose vulnerability is exacerbated in the chaos of a crisis.
UNICEF also indicates that International Day of the Girl Child launches a year-long long communication and programming effort to bring together multi-sectoral partners to draw attention to girls’ needs and opportunities, including:
- Access to programmes specifically tailored to the needs of girls – with a focus on ending violence and incorporating the needs and contributions of girls from vulnerable groups, including those with disabilities.
- Participation by girls in all processes affecting girls, including in disaster management and resilience, peacebuilding, and recovery efforts.
- The need for high-quality data on girls in emergencies – collected safely and ethically – to identify programme gaps and opportunities, track results and progress, and remain accountable.
