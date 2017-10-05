6:39 by ZLHR Have your say: Journalist released after two-day detention

MUTARE Magistrate Sekai Chiundura on Wednesday 04 October 2017 set free NewsDay journalist Kenneth Nyangani after granting him $200 bail following his arrest on Monday 02 October 2017 over a story published by the national newspaper on the donation of some used undergarments reportedly sourced by First Lady Grace Mugabe.