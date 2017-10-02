6:23 by Zim Vigil Have your say: The missing Mugabes – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

News that Grace Mugabe has bought a Rolls-Royce for half a million dollars illustrates the poverty of imagination in our ruling class. They seem to have no respect for Zimbabwe’s legacy. Surely, if they really cared for the country, they wouldn’t have bothered with a Ghost but would have collected the two giant Mugabe statues they ordered which are gathering dust in a North Korean warehouse.