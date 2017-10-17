Moves to make Grace Mugabe Zimbabwe VP?

The extraordinary congress comes before the regular congress that was due in 2019.
In an interview with The Herald after the Harare Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting, provincial spokesperson Abicia Ushewokunze said the resolution to hold an extraordinary congress to affirm President Mugabe as the party’s sole candidate was unanimous.
He said the PEC also resolved to amend the 2014 party constitution “to accommodate issues to do with the Youth and Women’s Leagues”, with the resolution to have a female Vice President taking centre stage.
All the party wings unanimously endorsed the motion, with Manicaland Women’s League chairperson, Estry Mlambo-Madhuku, saying the special congress would put the succession issue to rest.
“We want to reaffirm our position… of being solidly behind President Mugabe. We have been advocating having one of the Vice Presidents being a women and the December special conference will help us to resolve this issue,” she said.
Youth League chairperson Mubuso Chinguno said: “President Mugabe is our Moses and he will take us to the Promised Land.
"We have no problem with him dying in office."