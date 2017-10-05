9:24 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Mugabe is grateful to South Africa

JOHANNESBURG –The Zimbabwean President Rober Mugabe now says he is grateful to South Africa and its people for welcoming his people and for giving them jobs. Despite his recent criticism of South Africa, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has offered heartfelt gratitude to President Jacob Zuma, saying the country has welcomed and given Zimbabwean nationals employment opportunities.