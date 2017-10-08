8.10.2017 14:12
Mugabe says he may shuffle Cabinet next week

Harare - Zimbabwe's president says he may reshuffle his Cabinet next week as criticism intensifies around a deputy long viewed as his successor.

President Robert Mugabe spoke at a youth meeting on Saturday. The world’s oldest head of state rarely changes his Cabinet. The focus is on one of Zimbabwe’s vice presidents, Emmerson Mnangagwa, accused of leading a faction angling for power.

Mnangagwa had been a close Mugabe ally since the 1970s war of independence from white minority rule. But Mugabe’s wife, Grace, on Thursday described him as “nothing.”

Mnangagwa was appointed in 2014. Predecessor Joice Mujuru was fired and accused of plotting to oust the president.

The 93-year-old Mugabe plans to contest elections next year, saying he aims to rule for life.

Defense Minister Sydney Sekeramayi’s profile is rising among succession contenders.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    President Mugabe’s main objective for next week’s reshuffle in Zanu PF is to advance his factional war agenda; that has nothing to do with ending the country’s political paralysis and/or economic meltdown. If the people of Zimbabwe are serious about ending the political and economic crisis, then we must demand the implementation of the democratic reforms to ensure free and fair elections.

    MDC’s promise to win rigged elections is pure nonsense because they have tried this all these years and failed. MDC are after the few seats Zanu PF gives away to entice the opposition to contest the flawed elections. We want regime change and will not get it from the opposition winning a few seats!