1.10.2017 13:47
by Veritas

National budget -Public Consultations

The Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development will hold public consultations on the 2018 National Budget from the 2nd to the 6th of October Wednesday. The Committee will be divided into two (2) groups and will cover various areas as shown in the tables appearing below.

Attendance

The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations and make their contributions.

Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges or political party regalia will not be allowed access to the public hearings.

Written submissions and correspondence

Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development

P.O. Box CY 298

Causeway

Harare

or sent by email through email address clerk@parlzim.gov.zw .

Queries to:

Christian Ratsakatika or Mrs N. Khumalo (Committee Clerks) Ext. 2050

Linda Tanyaradzwa Manyemba or Maguire Mike Godzongere (Public Relations Officers)

Telephone: (04) 700181-8, 252936-50.

Fax: (04)252935

 

TEAM A
Date Place Venue Time
Monday
2 October		 Kariba

 

Chinhoyi

 

 NyamiNyami RDC Boardroom, Siakobvu

Cooksey Memorial Hall

 

 9.00 am

 

2.00 pm

 
Tuesday
3 October		 Bindura

Darwin

 

 HALA Africa Hotel

Mt Darwin Sports Club

 

 9.00 am

2.00 pm

 
Wednesday
4 October		 Harare

Chivhu

 Holiday Inn Hotel

Chivhu Jubilee Hall

 9.00 am

2.00 pm
Thursday
5 October		 Marondera

 

 Hope/Fay Hotel and Conference Centre 9.00 am
Friday
6 October		 Nyanga

 

Mutare

 Nyanga Rural District Council Offices

Mutare Holiday Inn Hotel

 9.00 am

 

2.00 pm

 

 

TEAM B
Date Place Venue Time
Monday
2 October		 Gweru

Zvishavane

 Main Theatre Hall

Zvishavane Council Offices

 9.00 am

2.00 pm
Tuesday
3 October		 Gutu

Masvingo

 Gutu Council Offices

Flamboyant Hotel

 9.00 am

2.00 pm
Wednesday
4 October		 Beitbridge

Gwanda

 Peter’s Motel

Gwanda Hotel

 9.00 am

2.00 pm
Thursday
5 October		 Bulawayo

Lupane

 Holiday Inn Hotel

Lupane Council Hall

 9.00 am

2.00 pm
Friday
6 October		 Victoria Falls Chinotimba Hall 9.00 am

