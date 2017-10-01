National budget -Public Consultations

Attendance
The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations and make their contributions.
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges or political party regalia will not be allowed access to the public hearings.
Written submissions and correspondence
Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
Harare
or sent by email through email address clerk@parlzim.gov.zw .
Queries to:
Christian Ratsakatika or Mrs N. Khumalo (Committee Clerks) Ext. 2050
Linda Tanyaradzwa Manyemba or Maguire Mike Godzongere (Public Relations Officers)
Telephone: (04) 700181-8, 252936-50.
Fax: (04)252935
|TEAM A
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|Monday
2 October
|Kariba
Chinhoyi
|NyamiNyami RDC Boardroom, Siakobvu
Cooksey Memorial Hall
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|Tuesday
3 October
|Bindura
Darwin
|HALA Africa Hotel
Mt Darwin Sports Club
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|Wednesday
4 October
|Harare
Chivhu
|Holiday Inn Hotel
Chivhu Jubilee Hall
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|Thursday
5 October
|Marondera
|Hope/Fay Hotel and Conference Centre
|9.00 am
|Friday
6 October
|Nyanga
Mutare
|Nyanga Rural District Council Offices
Mutare Holiday Inn Hotel
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|TEAM B
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|Monday
2 October
|Gweru
Zvishavane
|Main Theatre Hall
Zvishavane Council Offices
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|Tuesday
3 October
|Gutu
Masvingo
|Gutu Council Offices
Flamboyant Hotel
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|Wednesday
4 October
|Beitbridge
Gwanda
|Peter’s Motel
Gwanda Hotel
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|Thursday
5 October
|Bulawayo
Lupane
|Holiday Inn Hotel
Lupane Council Hall
|9.00 am
2.00 pm
|Friday
6 October
|Victoria Falls
|Chinotimba Hall
|9.00 am
