Police cancel MDC’s Hurungwe star rally

The police in Hurungwe have denied the party permission to hold a voter registration and mobilization rally at Chikangwe Stadium, Karoi in Mashonaland West province.
In a letter erroneously dated 04 September 2017, the Officer Commanding Hurungwe District Chief Superintendent B. Ncube wrote to the party’s Hurungwe district indicating that it was impossible for the party to proceed with the rally, owing to undisclosed reasons.
The police had been notified of the rally by the local leadership in terms of the law.
This development is disturbing particularly considering that a genuine free and fair election is predicated upon all political parties being given an opportunity to access all places of the country. We also note that Zanu PF gatherings ahead of the voter registration blitz that kicks off on Tuesday are being allowed to proceed uninterrupted.
The party is undeterred and therefore remains focused on convergence and converging the nation for the People’s Imminent Victory. We urge all our supporters to turn out in their numbers and register to vote in the coming elections. None but ourselves will free us from the shackles of a clueless government that has allowed the economic situation to deteriorate to these plumbing depths.
MDC: Equal Opportunities for All