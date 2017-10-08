13:41 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God

The oppressed and suffering people of Zimbabwe have had enough of the torment that they endured ever since the country attained independence in 1980 - and as we head towards next year's elections, let us all have that conviction that this is Jehovah God's appointed time for us to finally be free of this tyranny.