13:32 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Was Rhodesia’s Ian Smith right – African rule will lower the country’s standards?

As my dear wife Tinta and I were taking a stroll in our neighbourhood - which used to be a 'Whites only' suburb during the colonial era - we started discussing how standards had greatly deteriorated since we and our parents moved into the area immediately after Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.