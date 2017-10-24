14:01 by ZLHR Have your say: SAHRDN petitions Tanzania and Zuma over situation of human rights defenders in SADC region

THE Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) on Tuesday 24 October 2017 petitioned the Tanzanian government and Southern African Development Community (SADC) over the persecution of human rights defenders (HRDs) by State actors, which impede the legitimate work of human rights defenders.