9:09 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: As secessionist wave sweeps through the world – the case for Mthwakazi

As the secessionist wave sweeps through the world - especially in Spain's Catalonia, Iraq's Kurdistan, the United Kingdom's Scotland, Nigeria's Biafra, the English-speaking people of Cameroon, and many regions of Europe - one can not help but be saddened by the sheer oppression of minority groups by the ruling class, such that they feel the need to break free and stand on their own, as their only option if ever they are to enjoy any semblance of freedom, peace, and prosperity.