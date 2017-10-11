Set aside political difference to revive economy – Chimene

Chimene said this while giving closing remarks at the parliamentary budget consultation held at a local hotel in Mutare today.
Zaka East Member of Parliament Samson Mukanduri chaired the meeting. Chimene said political leaders were putting more efforts on politics rather than concentrating on economic development.
“I have discovered that too much time is being wasted in political issues. The situation right now requires us to set aside political differences and work together as Zimbabweans to develop our economy,” she said.
“The problem is with us politicians. We want to politicize everything even if it is not necessary. Let’s not politicize economic issues that can turn around Zimbabwe. This is the major problem affecting our country,” said the minister. “It is us who can rebuild our country. I have realized that some people do not want to work. There are opportunities in the country that we can utilize to revive the economy but some people just don’t want to work,” added Chimene.
She said corruption had reached alarming levels. "There is corruption everywhere. Politicians are corrupt. We have seen corruption at government departments and councils. It is a cancer that has affected economic development in the country," she added.