Vince Musewe amicably exits PDP

Vince Musewe, who until recently held the position of Secretary for Finance and Economic Development in PDP says that he has absolutely no regrets of having joined PDP over the last year. “I have learnt a lot on the nature of political parties in Zimbabwe and also made many friends ” he says “That can only benefit me going forward. However, the problem is that when you attempt to look at things objectively one’s views are always construed as belonging to a specific political party and therefore partisan. As a consequence , one’s views and advice on pertinent national economic issues always run the risk of being treated as biased and may be deliberately ignored by policy makers and others despite their relevance and potential positive impact if adopted and implemented”
He says he fully supports the vision of the possibility of a $100 bn economy within 15 years as articulated by Tendai Biti. “I fully respect my brother and friend Tendai Biti’s passion and economic agenda and will continue to work with him and others but as an independent economist with own perspective on the critical issues on economic transformation and development which need to be implemented as a matter of urgency in our beloved country .”
Musewe says he will also work with all progressive Zimbabweans regardless of their political affiliation. “All of us, despite which political party we may support or belong to, really want to see a growing and transforming economy and we must use our collective knowledge, power and wisdom to create a new developmental state in Zimbabwe underpinned by equity, leadership accountability, policy consistency and inclusive growth.”
Musewe says he will not be joining any political party in the future and will therefore remain as an independent economist contributing to the dialogue on national economic imperatives as require