WATCH: Mandaza says Mugabe is G40 & reshuffle paves way for succession plan

SYNOPSIS:
Journalist Violet Gonda interviews veteran political analyst Dr. Ibbo Mandaza on President Robert Mugabe’s recent cabinet appointments and the infighting within ZANU PF. Mandaza explains why he believes Mugabe is the head of the G40 faction within Zanu PF and that this reshuffle is carving out a succession plan and was not performance related. He dissects the key ministries involved, including showing how CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe’s appointment as the new Justice Minister is the first step to weaken the security forces, which paves the way for the retirement of General Chiwenga and other service chiefs. Was Patrick Chinamasa one of the architects of the recent shortages that caused panic buying? Is this the reason he was demoted? The wide-ranging interview looks at the rise of First Lady Grace Mugabe and the fall of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We also take a look at Morgan Tsvangirai’s health issues and the ‘overwhelmed opposition’ even though the ZANU PF house appears to burn. Are we going to see Mugabe’s successor by December?
Click here for audio link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Click here for full transcript: http://www.violetgonda.com/