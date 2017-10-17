13:51 by Martin Have your say: A young woman on a mission – Mantate Mlotshwa

She is driven, she is precocious, she is intelligent, she is a leader of the future, today – her name is Mantate Mlotshwa, Mantate in the blogosphere. Together with a network of friends, Mantate is mobilising youths to take part in the ongoing voter registration process. Find out how. A young woman on a mission