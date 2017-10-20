5:52 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Zanu PF Officials frustrate potential registrants in Mwenezi Voter Registration Exercise

Mwenezi villagers have accused Mwenezi East Councilor for ward 13; Takura Mudavose of forcing all potential voters in the ward to register through the Zanu PF crafted system during the official opening of Mukume Secondary School in Mwenezi last week.