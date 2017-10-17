Zhakata and Sakarombe to fundraiser for Emerald Hill School for the Deaf

Zhakata, a Goodwill Ambassador of the Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust, is not new to performing at functions to raise resources for the less privileged and for general community causes. Charities and community development initiatives he has worked with include Ishe Anesu Children’s Home, the Donate-A-Shoe for Rural School Children Campaign, Plan International’s Girl Chid Campaign and Action AID’s handwashing campaign project among others. Through some of his songs such as Chido Ndinacho, Ndaisunga Hata and others, Zhakata has appealed for support for the underprivileged. In his 2004 song I promise, off the album Udza vamwe, Zhakata states “but I promise, that I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country, and to help other people. That is my understanding of patriotism”.
The fundraising dinner comes at a time when Zhakata is on top of his game. He broke all records when three songs from his 2016 album Mutungadzese took the top three slots on the Coca Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 hits competition with songs Madam Boss, Zvine Mwaka and Moyo Wekutenda taking positions 1, 2 and 3 respectively. He has of late been included on a number of high profile shows.
Currently working on a new album, Zhakata is expected to sample some songs from the yet to be released album, including Game Changer which has proved popular in recent shows.
Supported by Veritas, the event aims to raise $100,000.00 for the purpose. Zhakata has appealed to people of all walks of life to support the dinner function to enable a hygienic environment for the children at Emerald Hill. “Like any other children elsewhere, the early learners at Emerald Hill School of the Deaf need access to good toilets. This is an opportunity for you and me to help, and I am calling upon people with a heart for underprivileged children to come and support while enjoying high quality Zora music”, said Zhakata.
Master of Ceremony, popular radio personality Hazvinei Sakarombe ir rearing to go, “I just love kids, and after having had my own recently, I realise what a precious gift from God they are. People must come prepared for high energy levels from the Samanyika girl as I engage and interact with them, sharing our stories and how we can make life a little bit more comfortable for the less privileged. Let’s do this together,” said a bubbling Sakarombe. Pastor Mbirimi of the United Family International Church is coordinating the event.
For further details, contact Pastor Mbirimi on 00 263 77 444 8211Entertainment