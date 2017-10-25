9:14 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Zimbabwe Protest Group Tajamuka Deploys ‘Crack Team’ to Protect Zimbabwe Voters

WASHINGTON — Zimbabwean protest group, Tajamuka-Sesijikile Campaign, says it has deployed what it calls “a crack team” of its members in Chitungwiza’s Unit N where Movement for Democratic Change supporters are being brutalized by suspected ruling party activists, demanding voter registration slips.