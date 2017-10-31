6:44 by ZLHR Have your say: ZLHR condemns persecution of Fadzayi Mahere

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) condemns the selective application of the law and abuse of some provisions of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who arrested Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, a pro-democracy campaigner and lawyer on Saturday 28 October 2017.