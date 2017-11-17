14:56 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A defining moment

Forty nine years ago I was twenty four months into my new life, teaching history at St Ignatius College, Chishawasha, when a serious effort was made to resolve the then “Rhodesian problem.” Harold Wilson, Prime Minister of “Britain”, as he called it, was negotiating with the unconstitutional leader of Rhodesia, Ian Smith, who had led his followers into a Unilateral Declaration of Independence three years earlier. They could find nowhere to meet on dry land – a sign in itself – and so came together in a ship at sea.