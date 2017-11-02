2.11.2017 8:05
by ZPP

BVR Comics

The Zimbabwe Peace Project is pleased to introduce our series of comics on the ongoing Biometric Voting Registration process in a bid to dispel some growing myths about the equipment meant to instill fear in the electorate. These are based on real stories as told by communities that the ZPP is working in. These will be in different languages.

Enjoy the first 3 that are in English, IsiNdebele and Shona titled  #BVR Times, Masasi e#BVR and #BVR Zikhuphani.

 

 

Denied voter registration?
Who looted Marange diamonds?

Post published in: Featured

Related

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Zanu PF has carte blanche powers to rig the vote and use violence to force the electorate to vote for the party. We can take the problem with the seriousness it demands and implement the democratic reforms SADC leaders spelt out and should have been implemented during the GNU. We can demand their implementation and refuse to take part in any elections until the reforms are in place. Or we can continue to bury our heads in the sand and contest flawed and illegal elections hoping Zanu can rig the vote but somehow lose the elections.

    After 37 years of rigged elections, it is insane to continue participating in these flawed elections expecting a different result.

    These BVR comic series will not change thing, Zanu PF is rigging the elections as we speak. The very fact that anyone commissioned these stupid comic and thinks they will stop Zanu PF rigging the elections only goes to show how naive the individual(s) is. The consequences of yet another rigged election will be catastrophic for Zimbabwe, the country has no time for these sick jokes!