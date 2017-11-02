2.11.2017
8:05
BVR Comics
The Zimbabwe Peace Project is pleased to introduce our series of comics on the ongoing Biometric Voting Registration process in a bid to dispel some growing myths about the equipment meant to instill fear in the electorate. These are based on real stories as told by communities that the ZPP is working in. These will be in different languages.
Enjoy the first 3 that are in English, IsiNdebele and Shona titled #BVR Times, Masasi e#BVR and #BVR Zikhuphani.
