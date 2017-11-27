Chiwenga clips Chihuri’s powers

Below is the full ZNA and ZRP statement
We the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the Security Services of Zimbabwe wish to inform the nation that the situation in our country has returned to normalcy, following the historic inauguration of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander- In -Chief of the Defence Forces, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on 24 November 2017, which has set a new trajectory.
We wish, therefore, to advise the nation that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is now assuming its role as stipulated in the Constitution of Zimbabwe under Section 219, which among other things mandate the Zimbabwe Republic Police to maintain Law and Order protect and secure the lives and property of the people. You will soon notice the ZDF and ZRP members conducting joint patrols, especially in the Harare Central Business District. We urge you all progressive Zimbabweans to respect the country’s laws and cooperate with our officers as they perform their duties. As Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Security Services, we play complementary roles in the defence and maintenance of law and order in our beloved country.
We, therefore, remain committed to serve our country. Zimbabwe is a peace-loving nation as demonstrated during the past week. We accordingly urge all citizens to remain committed to peace. We remain guided by His Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa’s inaugural speech, particularly where he spoke about unity and self-discipline by all. Let us all remain united and respectful of our national laws and by-laws as we uphold the rule of law.
Law enforcement agents are already receiving reports of looting and illegal occupation of other people’s properties particularly farms and houses. This behaviour is criminal and against the spirit of non-vengeful retribution and will be met by the full wrath of law.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police would want to assure the nation that it will strive to ensure that all its operations and programmes will be people-centred in accordance with the vision of His Excellency, the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.
We would want to urge our nation to remain united and cooperate with security services as they discharge their duties.
Signed
SAC Charamba C.
Chief Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) To the Commissioner General of Police Zimbabwe Republic Police
Signed
Overson Mugwisi
ColonelFeatured