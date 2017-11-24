Civil Society Cluster on Women’s Rights Calls for Social Protection and Inclusion

Speaking during a Cluster discussion on Women’s Rights on the sidelines of the National People’s Convention, Female Prisoners Trust (FEMPRIST) Dr Rita Nyamupinga said the economic decline that has characterized the past two decades has hit taken its toll on women with a significant percentage being single parents. “The interim government should institute measures that empower women from living
The Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe demanded meaningful participation of women in the new political dispensation following the inauguration of President Emerson Mnangagwa.
“We expect the new head of state to address the long history of systematic exclusion of women in the socio-economic and political arena as well as to ensure that women’s voices are heard and acted upon by decision makers. Whilst we acknowledge that recent developments provide a watershed moment, and women intend to hold a convention to shape the future they want, we are reminded that this does not take away the fact that the governance crisis in Zimbabwe persists and requires an effective response from all players, including women.
“It manifests through corruption, perennial absence of women in leadership, deliberate systemic exclusion of women except when women have or are perceived to have done wrong, the perversion of state systems, processes, resources leading to an economic fall-out which has resulted in women disproportionately bearing an unfair burden of cleaning up the mess”, said the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe in a statement.
The coalition added that inequality and suppression of womens’ rights was being perpetuated by the current political developments in the country.
“Irrespective of the different schools of thought on what is unravelling in the current Zimbabwe context, there is a fractured governance architecture which reduces women to pawns in a bigger game which does nothing to advance women’s social, economic and political rights.”
“It is our considered view, that if the Constitution of Zimbabwe is to be respected and its freedoms and rights fully enjoyed, there is need for differing and contesting parties to recognize the need to entrench democracy which intrinsically presupposes equality, good transparent and accountable governance and the rule of law, as per our Constitution. Women seek evident, upholding, defending of fundamental rights and freedoms during this fragile period. The notion of constitutionalism should not be selectively applied, considering that its core has respect for equality in treatment and at law.
“As we work towards new governance architecture it is imperative that women play their role. Further, in this fluid time it is incumbent on all players to desist from using hate speech characterized by blatant sexism. Two wrongs do not make a right! Women invite the various actors to work towards the promotion of good governance and a peaceful environment through ensuring there is no threat to security of persons”, added WCoZ.
The Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ), represents non-partisan women's rights organisations and activists in Zimbabwe's 10 provinces.