CNN exclusive: Mediator tells how Mugabe was persuaded to step down

Decades later, Mukonori helped persuade Mugabe to relinquish power.
In his first interview since Zimbabwe’s apparent coup and peaceful transfer of power, Mukonori described hours of debate and discussion at the presidential residence, State House, and Mugabe’s personal residence.
Mukonori met daily with Mugabe, who is 93 years old and had been the nation’s leader for almost four decades.
The Rev. Fidelis Mukonori
He became lead negotiator because both Mugabe and the military trusted him. The 70-year-old Jesuit priest from Zimbabwe said he’s mediated between bitter political rivals in the past.
“I’m a tough nut to crack,” he said. “I’ve done this before.”
Mukonori said his strategy was never to argue with Mugabe, but rather to listen and convince Mugabe he could exit the political stage with nobility.
Zimbabwe’s society struggled under Mugabe’s rule
“He is a debater, he is a thinker, he argues intelligently, he can philosophize,” Mukonori said. “It was a question of making President Mugabe see what was happening in the country economically and politically at that time and what was at stake with regard to issues pertaining to the soldiers moving in.”
Mugabe was under house arrest by the military
when he resigned Tuesday. Troops were reportedly stationed at Zimbabwe’s Parliament and the presidential palace.
“The fact that the soldiers had taken that step — Mugabe didn’t disagree that there were issues but he wondered why it had to be done that way,” Mukonori said.
Since the military had insisted that this wasn’t a coup, but rather a way to settle a factional battle within the ruling ZANU-PF, they had to either get Mugabe to resign or face a protracted impeachment battle in Parliament to give the power transfer a constitutional flavor.
As the days dragged on, pressure mounted on Mukonori and the generals to make something happen.
Mukonori said he repeatedly assured Mugabe of his contribution to Zimbabwe as a liberation hero and father of the nation. Though vilified by much of the world, Mugabe is still revered by the military and ruling party leadership.
