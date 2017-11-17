Countrywide Public Consultations

The public hearings scheduled to start today in Mutare have been postponed.
The Clerk of Parliament has issued an official statement announcing the rescheduling to the first week in December [4th to 9th December] of the Public Consultations on these two Bills. The hearings will now be as follows:
New Programme for Public Consultations
|Date
|Time
|Centre
|Venue
|Monday 04 December
|1000 hrs
|Mutare
|Amber Hotel
|Tuesday 05 December
|1000 hrs
|Masvingo
|Chevron Hotel
|Wednesday 06 December
|1000 hrs
|Bulawayo
|Bulawayo Holiday Inn
|Thursday 07 December
|1000 hrs
|Gweru
|Midlands Hotel
|Friday 08 December
|1000 hrs
|Kadoma
|Kadoma Ranch Hotel
|Saturday 09 Deember
|1000 hrs
|Harare
|New Ambassador Hotel
