17.11.2017 11:03
by Veritas

Countrywide Public Consultations

On the Electoral Amendment Bill

 

The public hearings scheduled to start today in Mutare have been postponed. 

The Clerk of Parliament has issued an official statement announcing the rescheduling to the first week in December [4th to 9th December] of the Public Consultations  on these two Bills.  The hearings will now be as follows:

New Programme for Public Consultations

Date Time Centre Venue
Monday 04 December 1000 hrs Mutare Amber Hotel
Tuesday 05 December 1000 hrs Masvingo Chevron Hotel
Wednesday 06 December 1000 hrs Bulawayo Bulawayo Holiday Inn
Thursday 07 December 1000 hrs Gweru Midlands Hotel
Friday 08 December 1000 hrs Kadoma Kadoma Ranch Hotel
Saturday 09 Deember 1000 hrs Harare New Ambassador Hotel

