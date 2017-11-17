9:27 by ENCA Have your say: Dispatches from Harare: Day Two

Thursday was a gloomy day, weather-wise, in Harare. It actually rained quite a bit during the day. The grey clouds frowned menacingly over Harare, a city fondly known as Sunshine City. But there was no sunshine throughout Thursday, and in a political, social and economic sense, the sun has hardly shone over this city, this country and these long-suffering members of the ‘big house of stone’ (Dzimbabwe) in nearly two decades.