In interviews with the international media earlier today, Mutsvangwa accused Grace Mugabe of masterminding the purge of Mnangagwa and his supporters. Grace is now first in line for the vice presidency expected to be confirmed at Zanu (PF)’s December extraordinary congress.
8.11.2017 15:41
ED is safe, en route to SA says Mutsvangwa
One of former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s top allies says his friend has left Zimbabwe for South Africa. Speaking in the neighbouring country the war veterans national chair, Chris Mutsvangwa, said Mnangagwa was safe and en route to South Africa.