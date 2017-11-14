14.11.2017 17:04
by Staff Reporter

Harare tense but quiet

Eye witnesses are reporting that the Harare CBD is quiet this evening. See these reports on Twitter:

Patson Dzamara‏
@DrPatson
25 minutes ago

I am in Harare CBD & It’s business as usual. Let us spread accurate stories. But ngavabayane stereki. They are all criminals…all of them.

#Register2Vote
@NMkapikoh
9m9 minutes ago

#Zimbabwe On location Harare CBD, situation on the ground is tense but calm. Rumors circulating on Social media that the army has taken over is false & meant to cause unnecessary panic to the public #Twimbos

@elias_mambo 53 minutes ago

Shocking how this coup fake news is travelling so fast…relax people we are not yet there and we don’t want that either.. We want peace

Povo Zim‏ @povozim49m49 minutes ago

Why do u think Chiwenga threatened Mugabe with military intervention? 1 He is a patriot, defending Zim constitution & its people 2 To protect his interests =>He is a Mnangagwa ally =>Set for a high position under Mnangagwa govt =>Preempt non-renewal of his contract

Tanks head for Harare part 2
Mugabe allies hit out at Zimbabwe army chief

