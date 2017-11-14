Harare tense but quiet

Patson Dzamara
@DrPatson
25 minutes ago
I am in Harare CBD & It’s business as usual. Let us spread accurate stories. But ngavabayane stereki. They are all criminals…all of them.
@NMkapikoh
9m9 minutes ago
#Zimbabwe On location Harare CBD, situation on the ground is tense but calm. Rumors circulating on Social media that the army has taken over is false & meant to cause unnecessary panic to the public #Twimbos
Shocking how this coup fake news is travelling so fast…relax people we are not yet there and we don’t want that either.. We want peace
Povo Zim @povozim49m49 minutes ago
Why do u think Chiwenga threatened Mugabe with military intervention? 1 He is a patriot, defending Zim constitution & its people 2 To protect his interests =>He is a Mnangagwa ally =>Set for a high position under Mnangagwa govt =>Preempt non-renewal of his contract