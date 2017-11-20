13:15 by ZLHR Have your say: High Court hears Magamba’s challenge of police seizure of computers

HIGH Court Judge Justice Happious Zhou will on Monday 20 November 2017 preside over the hearing of an urgent chamber application filed by Magamba Cultural Activist Network Trust seeking to compel the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to return some computers, which they seized from the social media outlet last week and to stop them from demanding passwords of the computers and laptops.