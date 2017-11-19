14:59 by ilizwi263 .com Have your say: Invincible Mugabe on the verge of falling

We had grown Mugabe’s powers of scheming to mythical status and contributed to his god complex. Even he is shocked by his end, but most agree that he deserves nothing less than this kind of humiliation. In fact the military are being very civil with him, and there’s certainly no public sympathy for him and especially his vacuous, vile and thoroughly delusional wife and their profligate sons.