Job, job, job creation: Mnangagwa

His goes on to say that tackling high levels of unemployment needs to be tackled:
His phrase “job, job, job creation” draws a cheer from the crowd.
He says people must be able to have access to their earnings and savings – referring to the country’s chronic cash shortage.
Corruption must stop and “swift justice must be served”, he says to more cheers.
He warns the civil servants that it can’t be “business as usual” as there is an economy to recover.
People must report to work:
Gone are the days of absenteeism.”