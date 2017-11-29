29.11.2017 12:33
by Zimeye

Jonathan Moyo Attacks President Mnangagwa & Gen Chiwenga: “Gukurahundists!”

Shiellah Sibanda| Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has opened an attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Defence Forces Commander Constantitno Chiwenga.

Jonathan Moyo

Writing on Wednesday morning, Prof Moyo who now lives in the diaspora said, “the presumption that an old violent & looting dog can practice new tricks is nothing but a fallacy.

“Once a 1980s military Gukurahundist, always a Gukurahundist & once a Chiadzwa diamond looter, always a looter!”

He also attacked Gen Constantino Chiwenga. SEE THE BELOW TWEETS –

Prof Jonathan Moyo

@ProfJNMoyo

The presumption that an old violent & looting dog can practice new tricks is nothing but a fallacy. Once a 1980s military Gukurahundist, always a Gukurahundist & once a Chiadzwa diamond looter, always a looter!

Prof Jonathan Moyo

@ProfJNMoyo

The tragedy of the gun in Zim is that it’s controlled by the same 1980s Gukurahundists who’ve committed atrocities before and gotten away with it; and who are thus prone to repeat the atrocities ad infinitum unless & until the people take control of the gun! 

Mnangagwa Demands CVs From Ministers
Mawarire Acquitted Of Treason Charges

Post published in: Featured

Related

  • tongesai

    Sour grapes flip flop Professor.

  • tongesai

    The (Dis) Grace you were close to is one of the biggest looters, why cant you talk about her.Find some work & go back to the lecture theatre were you came from. You are done as far as Zanu PF politics is concerned. Usatambe nemagandanga.Vanokupedzera.Waiwanza dzungu. Manje dzungu hakusi kungwara

  • tongesai

    You of all the people Prof, to talk about ‘tragedy’? What worse tragedy could you talk about than the one you & your schemers, including Robert Mugabe, created in Zimbabwe through corruption & mismanagement. Manipulating state institutions to your political & economic benefit! Why didnt you impress it upon Robert that the state was in shambles? You with all the knowledge you purport to have. Put up & Shut nutty professor!

  • tongesai

    ..put up & shut up

  • tongesai

    shape up or ship out..

  • tongesai

    If what we hear is true, that you could be holed up in Kenya, why wont you tutor Uhuru Kenyatta on some of the polititricks that you & GrandPa Bob used in Zimbabwe, for the last two decades, to hold onto power.

  • taffy

    its over my brother, just seek God and u will be saved.

  • Accumulator

    Are you trying to tell us that you are clean, are we fools, you call yourself professor, your are full of shit. kkk you are now an ASYLUM SEEKER