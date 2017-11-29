Jonathan Moyo Attacks President Mnangagwa & Gen Chiwenga: “Gukurahundists!”

Writing on Wednesday morning, Prof Moyo who now lives in the diaspora said, “the presumption that an old violent & looting dog can practice new tricks is nothing but a fallacy.
“Once a 1980s military Gukurahundist, always a Gukurahundist & once a Chiadzwa diamond looter, always a looter!”
He also attacked Gen Constantino Chiwenga. SEE THE BELOW TWEETS –
The tragedy of the gun in Zim is that it’s controlled by the same 1980s Gukurahundists who’ve committed atrocities before and gotten away with it; and who are thus prone to repeat the atrocities ad infinitum unless & until the people take control of the gun! #GenerationalRenewal