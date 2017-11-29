8:16 by Zimeye Have your say: Why Kasukuwere And Jonso Were Expelled From Parliament

Parliament of Zimbabwe has expelled five Zanu-PF legislators after the ruling party notified the august House that they no longer represent the interests of the revolutionary party. The expelled members are Messrs Ignatius Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Kudzanai Chipanga and Ms Mandiitawepi Chimene.