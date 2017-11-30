11:17 by Zimeye Have your say: Leaked memo “shows Chihuri is not welcoming President Mnangagwa”

By Dorrothy Moyo| A leaked memo suggest that ZRP boss Augustine Chihuri is not welcoming the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The memo contains a hurriedly issued instruction to all ZRP stations not to remove the former President Robert Mugabe’s portrait until further notice.