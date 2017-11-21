LIVE: MDC will vote with ZANU-PF to remove Mugabe #Zimbabwe

Last Updated at
Mugabe’s downfall could be good business for China
China has seen its influence rise in Zimbabwe during Robert Mugabe’s nearly four decades in power, becoming the African nation’s third-largest trading partner and biggest foreign investor. Beijing might gain even more if he goes.
Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose removal sparked last week’s military intervention, is seen as more open to investment from China and other nations than Mugabe, according to researchers who advise President Xi Jinping’s government on Africa policy.
Mnangagwa is poised to take Mugabe’s job after replacing him as leader of the ruling Zanu-PF party on Sunday.
ICYMI: Zim Parliament opens session to begin Mugabe impeachment
Zimbabwe’s Parliament opened a session on Tuesday to begin the process of impeaching President Robert Mugabe, which could lead to him being stripped of office, an AFP correspondent saw.
Parliament speaker Jacob Mubenda gave permission for a joint session of the House of Assembly and the Senate to debate a motion that would trigger impeachment proceedings against Mugabe.
“This motion is unprecedented in the history of post-independence Zimbabwe,” Mubenda declared.
“Security, please move them back”
ZANU-PF spokesperson Simon Moyo just arrived at Parliament.
“The time has come indeed, the moment of truth,” he said before entering.
“We’ve got the numbers, there is no doubt about that. We are the ruling party,” Moyo said ahead of the impeachment vote against President Robert Mugabe today
Zimbabwe constitution Section 101 on succession of the president
101 Succession in event of death, resignation or incapacity of President or Vice-President
1. If the President dies, resigns or is removed from office –
a. the first Vice-President assumes office as President until the expiry of the former President’s term of office;
b. the second Vice-President assumes office as first Vice-President until the expiry of the former President’s term of office; and
c. upon assuming office as President, the former first Vice-President must appoint a qualified person to be second Vice-President until the expiry of the former President’s term of office.
2. If the first Vice-President dies, resigns or is removed from office –
a. the second vice-President assumes office as first Vice-President until the expiry of the former first Vice-President’s term of office; and
b. the President must without delay appoint a qualified person to be second Vice-President until the expiry of the former first Vice-President’s term of office.
Zimbabwe ministers snub Mugabe’s Cabinet meeting
A Zimbabwean ruling party senior official says Cabinet ministers have snubbed a call by President Robert Mugabe to attend a meeting.
Mugabe era draws to a close as impeachment looms
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe may be facing the last days of his 37 years in power, as lawmakers prepare to start proceedings to impeach him.
Mutsvangwa again urges the business community, the diaspora should support if they call for another march
Mutsvangwa says all they want is for Mugabe to throw in the towel so the country can start on a new page
Mutsvangwa says he’s impressed that the cabinet refused to go to the cabinet meeting Mugabe called earlier on Tuesday
By and large everybody refused to go
Mugabe resign and go and let this country start a new page
That’s all that we want
