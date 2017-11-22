22.11.2017 13:41
LIVE: Mnangagwa flies to Zimbabwe after meeting Zuma in SA

Zimbabwe continues to celebrate following President Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years as head of state. Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to arrive in the country and is likely to be sworn in as president. Follow the live updates.

Zimbabwe

Last Updated at 15:28
Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda outlined the next course of action. He said that he received Zanu-PF’s nomination of Mnangagwa as president… so they are now preparing for his inauguration tomorrow.
15:05

Zanu-PF members singing outside at the party headquarters in Harare as they wait for Mnangagwa. (News24)
15:01

Mantashe: We’ve taken an approach that is not as emotional as others, ours is not to celebrate this or that, continue respecting Mugabe for his role as a freedom fighter – @tshidi_lee
14:55

Crowds waiting for Mnangagwa. (News24)
14:46

Zimbabwe’s incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has just departed from an airport in South Africa to make his return to his country.

An Associated Press witness saw him depart, shortly after Mnangagwa met with South African President Jacob Zuma.

Mnangagwa is set to arrive at a military air base in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, and will be sworn in Friday morning at a local stadium.

South Africa’s presidential office has just tweeted photos of Mnangagwa and Zuma shaking hands and smiling. – AP

14:21

Born in the southwestern Zvishavane district on September 15, 1942, Mnangagwa completed his early education in Zimbabwe before his family relocated to neighbouring Zambia.

His grandfather was a traditional leader and his father a political agitator for the repeal of colonial laws that disadvantaged blacks.

In 1966, Mnangagwa joined the struggle for independence from Britain, becoming one of the young combatants who helped direct the war after undergoing training in China and Egypt.

He was arrested and sentenced to death but his sentence was later commuted to 10 years in prison because of his young age.

After independence in 1980, he directed a brutal crackdown on opposition supporters that claimed thousands of lives in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

The Gukurahundi massacres remain the biggest scar on his reputation among many Zimbabweans. He once remarked that he had been taught to “destroy and kill” – although he later claimed to be a born-again Christian. – AFP

14:20

Mnangagwa’s rise to the top comes after decades of experience under Mugabe since Zimbabwe won independence from Britain in 1980.

In the early days, Mugabe appointed Mnangagwa, a young trainee lawyer, as Zimbabwe’s first minister for national security.

After that, he held a host of different cabinet positions – but relations between him and his political mentor were not always easy, and the younger man was no stranger to presidential purges.

In 2004, he lost his post as administrative secretary in the ruling Zanu-PF after being accused of openly angling for the post of vice president.

But it was during the 2008 elections that his fortunes really began to change, when he was serving as head of Mugabe’s election campaign.

Mugabe lost the first round vote, and Mnangagwa allegedly supervised the wave of violence and intimidation that forced the opposition to pull out of the run-off vote.

In the same year, he took over as head of the Joint Operations Command, a committee of security chiefs which was accused by rights groups of organising violence to crush dissent.

He was targeted by EU and US sanctions imposed on Mugabe and his close allies over the elections and the ensuing violence but was promptly handed control of the powerful defence ministry. – AFP

14:17

Nicknamed “the Crocodile” for his ruthlessness, Emmerson Mnangagwa who will take over as Zimbabwe’s next president, is a hardliner with ties to the military who could prove as authoritarian as his mentor Robert Mugabe.

It was his political ambition to take over which set off a bitter succession battle between him and Grace, the president’s 52-year-old wife, triggering the crisis that toppled the autocrat, who resigned on Tuesday.

When Mnangagwa was dismissed as vice president by Mugabe on November 6, it initially looked like he’d been outfoxed by the first lady, forcing him to flee the country.

But the situation quickly turned on its head, with his dismissal triggering a military takeover and mass street protests, which ended with Mugabe’s ouster and Mnangagwa catapulted to centre stage.

With the nation still reeling from Mugabe’s lightning demise, the 75-year-old was to make a triumphant return home on Wednesday and be sworn in as president on Friday.

A former close Mugabe ally, Mnangagwa’s fall from grace appears to have been engineered by the first lady, who lobbied her husband to back her own political ambitions.

It was the climax of a long feud between the pair over who would replace the ailing and increasingly frail 93-year-old leader.But Mnangagwa’s dismissal alarmed the army, with the generals quickly moving in, staging a military takeover which brought him down within days. – AFP

14:10

Reports on social media says that Mnangagwa will make an address at the Zanu-PF headquarters “later this afternoon”. 
14:06

A Zimbabwean journalist, Wilf Mbanga, who lives in exile in South Africa, says the fall of Robert Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s president means it is time for his fellow countrymen to return home.

It’s time for every Zimbabwean now to plan to go back to rebuild our country, which has been destroyed by Mugabe through greed and avarice. – BBC

13:35

Picture: News24
13:28

Crowds at Manyame Airbase to welcome Mnangagwa back home. 
13:26

Kenyan-based cartoonist Victor Ndula reflects that it wasn’t easy to persuade Mr Mugabe to go.
13:24

Mudenda said that, according to Zimbabwe’s constitution, the presidential nominee has to be nominated by the party of the former president.

This nominee must then to be sworn in within 48 hours. – BBC

13:23

Zimbabwe’s parliamentary speaker says he has been formally notified by the ruling Zanu-PF party that Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Friday.

A group that monitors the country’s parliament was at the press conference where Jacob Mudenda refused to take questions. – BBC

13:14

There is hope that Emmerson Mnangagwa will bring new hope to Zimbabwe – 702 commentary on the situation in Zimbabwe following the resignation of Robert Mugabe
13:10

Crowd gathering outside the air force base to welcome the new president Mnangagwa
13:08

Now the focus in Zimbabwe turns to Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s long-time deputy who was pushed aside earlier this month as unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe positioned herself to replace him and succeed her husband. Mnangagwa fled the country, claiming threats against his life.

The state-run broadcaster reported that Emmerson Mnangagwa would arrive at a military air base in the capital, Harare, at 18:00, and the Parliament speaker said he would be sworn in on Friday after the ruling party notified him of its nomination of Mnangagwa to replace Mugabe.

Crowds began to gather and VIP vehicles arrived. – AP

13:01

Meet Emmerson Mnangagwa
12:55

Jacob Mudenda is Speaker of the National Assembly in Zimbabwe and has outlined the next course of action.

He said that he received ZANU-PF’s nomination of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president and are now preparing for his inauguration on Friday

12:52

Jacob Mudenda speaker of parliament in Zimbabwe, announces President Robert Mugabe resignation in Harare.

The streets of Zimbabwe’s capital have erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers after Mugabe announced his immediate resignation after 37 years in power. (AP)

12:47

Zimbabweans wait in anticipation to welcome Emmerson Mnangagwa back into the country
12:44

The silence of South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma and his governing African National Congress (ANC) to the fall of President Robert Mugabe is deafening.

It showed the enormous psychological influence the one-time revolutionary wielded over them – and they were so stunned by his humiliating exit that they were unable to respond. – BBC

12:43

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, who was in Japan when the military took control of the levers of power on Tuesday last week, is reportedly making plans to seek refuge in either Zambia or Mozambique as he fears arrest if he returns home. – NewsDay
12:30

“You have the old liberation movements.

“These parties have done a good job, but they are becoming old and corrupt.

“It’s a good wake-up call for South Africa” – Wits University professor of  international relations commentary on the situation in Zimbabwe following the resignation of Robert Mugabe – 702

12:28

“SA has been seen as a bully to some extent.

“I can see some problems in the relationship

“But there is going to be continuity than change” – Wits University professor of  international relations commentary on the situation in Zimbabwe following the resignation of Robert Mugabe – 702

