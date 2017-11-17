LIVE: Mugabe to exit #Zimbabwe for South Africa

Talks are set to continue after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe refused to resign during a crunch meeting with military generals who have seized control of the country. Follow the live updates.
08:25
08:15
Power, whites and gays – Mugabe in quotes
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, has a long history of making colourful or controversial remarks during a reign that has spanned nearly four decades.
08:14
AU lets SADC bloc take lead on Zimbabwe
The African Union will allow Zimbabwe’s southern neighbors in the SADC regional bloc to mediate in the political crisis there, a senior official told reporters after talks in Washington.
08:12
Mugabe ‘trying to buy time’ to negotiate his exit
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has refused to resign after meeting generals who have seized control of the country, as sources suggested the veteran leader was “buying time” to negotiate his exit.
08:09
There is no doubt that the military is charge of Zimbabwe despite the impasse in negotiations with Robert Mugabe.
The military said in a statement broadcast on Zimbabwean television that it had made “significant progress” in its operation targeting “criminals” around Mugabe. – Reuters
07:56
07:52
“We are still young people; we are learning from our mistakes.”
Says he was not forced to make a public apology
07:31
07:28